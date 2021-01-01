RYTHM
RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid PAX Pod Nuke'Em 500mg
About this product
RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Nuke'Em is a CBD-rich hybrid filled with mystery; while its lineage remains unknown, it's sweet, earthy flavor delivers an abundance of calming comfort.
Strain description: Nuke'Em is a CBD-rich hybrid filled with mystery; while its lineage remains unknown, it's sweet, earthy flavor delivers an abundance of calming comfort.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!