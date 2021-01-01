RYTHM
RYTHM Hybrid PAX Pod Strawberry Smash 500mg
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Strawberry Smash [orig: White Strawberry Diesel x Strawberry Kus] is a balanced hybrid featuring sweet strawberry flavorswith layers of diesel and musk.
