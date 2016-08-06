RYTHM
RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Purple Train Wreck 1/8oz
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.
Strain description: Purple Train Wreck is a hybrid brimming with lavender, black pepper, purple fruit and pine flavors that unleash creativity and carefree relaxation.
Purple Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
489 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
