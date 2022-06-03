About this product
Strain description: Fluffhead Kush [orig: Headband x Phishhead Kush] is a complex poly-hybrid strain featuring a piney sweet inhale, a creamy finish, and euphoric relaxation.
Fluffhead, also known as “Fluff Head,” is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Phishhead Kush with Headband. The effects of Fluffhead are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it provides a nice and mellow high. Smoking Fluffhead will make you feel happy, relaxed, and hungry. In large doses, Fluffhead may make you feel sedated. Fluffhead’s dominant terpene is limonene. The flavor profile of this strain is earthy and pungent with strong diesel undertones. According to growers, Fluffhead produces a large yield with buds that look fluffy. Fluffhead was originally bred by The Bank Genetics.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
