RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge FMJ 500mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: FMJ [orig: Face Off OG x Grandpa’s Breath (OGKB x (Tahoe OG x GDP)] is a relaxing indica dominant strain featuring bright lemon candy flavor with subtle undertones of sweet pine.
