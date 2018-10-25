RYTHM
RYTHM LIVE Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Dosi-Do 500mg
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM LIVE combines the classic and intentional craft we have been spinning since day one, elevated by strain specific live resin made from fresh frozen flower. With an array of terpenes and THCa from live resin, RYTHM LIVE offers a flavorful vape experience that hits on all the notes.
Strain description: Dosi-Do [orig: Faceoff OG x GSC] is an intensely relaxing indica dominant strain, with sweet, earthy flavors and a pungent aroma that stings the nostrils.
Do-Si-Dos effects
Reported by real people like you
651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
