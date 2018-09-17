Loading…
RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM Sativa Dominant PAX Pod Lemon Banana Sherbet 500mg

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.

Strain description: Lemon Banana Sherbet [orig: Lemon Skunk x Sour Banana Sherbet] is an energizing sativa dominant strain with a refreshing lemon taste and clear uplifting effects

Lemon Banana Sherbet effects

18 people told us about effects:
18 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
