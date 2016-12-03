About this product
About this strain
Sweet Dream by Colorado Seed Inc. combines a local Colorado favorite, Al’s Dream, with the newborn local legend, Gupta Kush. This union offers consumers the heady stimulation of Al’s Dream (an Albert Walker and Blue Dream cross) and the medical-grade potency of Gupta Kush all in one well-cured package. With piney and floral aromas, this strain smells of a still, dimly lit forest illuminated by stray pillars of light. Its effects may be useful for consumers seeking relief from stress, depression, and mild physical pain.
Sweet Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/