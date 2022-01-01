About this product
Tune in. Breathe Out. The always chill Sackville Grounded Series is excited to add the Blue Jelly Rolling Stand to the fam. Don't stress about the roll, set up shop on this rolling stand and let your worries wash away.
Dimensions 4.5" x 3 1/4"
Sackville & Co. is a contemporary cannabis brand designed by women who like to smoke weed.
About this brand
Sackville & Co.
Sackville & Co creates smoking accessories that look as good as they make you feel.