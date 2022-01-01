About this product
Our pre-rolled cones come in 4 colors that not only look cute but also help to categorize your joints if you want to organize your stash of Indicas, Sativas, Hybrids or CBD-forward flower!
Each pack comes with 6 individual cones that can each be filled with up to 1 gram of ground herb. The cones are made with unbleached rice paper and are sealed with Arabic gum.
About this brand
Sackville & Co.
Sackville & Co creates smoking accessories that look as good as they make you feel.