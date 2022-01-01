Meet our new high spirits spritz. Bougie is a delicate mix of all our favorite rich warm scents, perfect for curling up by the fire with joint in hand.



Whether you're clearing the air, setting the mood or just need to refresh the vibe, a few sprays is the answer to your call.



Ultra purified crystal charged water, sandalwood water with a signature blend of Orange, Cedarwood, Vetier, Cardamom, Vanilla & Clove essential oils.