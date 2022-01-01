Be the person that totes their single joint or vape in this chic AF Carry Case. Your goods will be kept clean and the inside of your bag will thank you. This bad boy is also waterproof, air tight (i.e. can’t be sniffed out) and keeps your cannabis fresh. In soft brushed gold she’s a real head turner.



Pro tip: you can attach to your keychain for easy access, making it the perfect on-the-go companion... travel, festival, pre/post exercise, party-time... you name it, you need it! One of those do-not-leave-home-without items.