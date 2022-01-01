About this product
Fuck it, I'll say it, rolling a joint is hard. Our Moon is High Clear Acrylic Rolling Stand makes it soooo much easier. Stay cute. Stay high.
Dimensions 4.5" x 3 1/4"
Sackville is a contemporary cannabis brand designed by women who like to smoke weed. Based in NYC, Sackville creates design forward smoking accessories that beg to be displayed rather than hidden away.
About this brand
Sackville & Co.
Sackville & Co creates smoking accessories that look as good as they make you feel.