Fuck it, I'll say it, rolling a joint is hard. Our Moon is High Clear Acrylic Rolling Stand makes it soooo much easier. Stay cute. Stay high.



Dimensions 4.5" x 3 1/4"



Sackville is a contemporary cannabis brand designed by women who like to smoke weed. Based in NYC, Sackville creates design forward smoking accessories that beg to be displayed rather than hidden away.