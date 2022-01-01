GZA aka The Genius has partnered with Sackville & Co. to bring fans exclusive memorabilia with a purpose. The core of Sackville’s ethos is rooted in art, music and supporting the community of creatives who have shaped culture through these mediums while at the same time making the cannabis industry a safe and equitable industry. The cultural impact that Wu-Tang has is astronomical and felt across the globe. Weed has always been more than counter culture, it’s been a driving source behind the culture, and this collab aims to celebrate that.



The GZA Smoking Kit comes with specialty blunt wraps in a pack of three, a throwing star grinder, and a token lighter. All the essentials you'll need to roll in style. 1



100% of S&Co's profits from this collaboration will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project. Now more than ever correctional facilities remain highly susceptible to a COVID-19 outbreak, anyone in detention is inherently at risk. No one should face a death sentence for a cannabis offense, exercising their right to peacefully assemble, or simply because they can't afford bail. Click here to find out more about the Last Prisoner Project.