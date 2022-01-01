About this product
Mia Lee is an incredible artist out of the south side of Chicago that we are beyond obsessed with! Known for her paintings, sketches and textile work that depict familiar human experiences and emotions from a first and third person perspective she created this beautiful collaboration piece just for us :)
Get it while you can, her work sells out and quick!
Get it while you can, her work sells out and quick!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sackville & Co.
Sackville & Co creates smoking accessories that look as good as they make you feel.