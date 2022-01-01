This Acrylic Rolling Tray is so damn good, once you're done using it to make your rolling life easier, serve up those beautifully rolled joints you just made straight up on it, like look at me damnit. I'm good and I know it.



Dimensions: 9 3/4" x 7 1/4"



Sackville & Co. is a contemporary cannabis brand designed by women who like to smoke weed.