Meet our new high spirits sprit. Powerful is an uplifting and bold mix of citrus scents, perfect for starting your day with the right mindset. Infused with Lemon, Ginger & Grapefruit this give you an energizing lift as well as clearing the air.
Whether you're clearing the air, setting the mood or just need to refresh the vibe, a few sprays is the answer to your call.
Ingredients: Ultra purified crystal charged water, with a signature blend of Lemon, ginger Grapefruit, Clary Sage, Litsea Cubeba essential oils.
About this brand
Sackville & Co.
Sackville & Co creates smoking accessories that look as good as they make you feel.