About this product
Protect Mother Earth and stay high doing it.
The incredible graphic and fashion designer behind LA's favorite up-cycle clothing brand took over Sackville as a part of our Design Series, where we hand over our brand to incredible artists and taste makers, to give them a new platform to say exactly what they want to say.
Matte Black finish, engraved artwork
2" Tall x 2" Diameter 4 tier grinder with keif screen.
The incredible graphic and fashion designer behind LA's favorite up-cycle clothing brand took over Sackville as a part of our Design Series, where we hand over our brand to incredible artists and taste makers, to give them a new platform to say exactly what they want to say.
Matte Black finish, engraved artwork
2" Tall x 2" Diameter 4 tier grinder with keif screen.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sackville & Co.
Sackville & Co creates smoking accessories that look as good as they make you feel.