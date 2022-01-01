About this product
Our 4-Tier Signature Grinder in soft brushed Pink serves such strong looks that you won’t want to hide it away in between uses. With four tiers including a mesh keif screen, keif bowl and diamond-sharp teeth for the perfect fluffy ground flower, it will outperform all others too. Get a grinder who can do both, you deserve it.
Sackville & Co creates smoking accessories that look as good as they make you feel.