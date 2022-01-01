The yellow Jelly Set Rolling Stand was made to make you feel powerful, confident and uplifted as you continue to perfect your cannabis ritual. Spark up. Shine On. Stay lifted.



Dimensions 4.5" x 3 1/4"



Sackville is a contemporary cannabis brand designed by women who like to smoke weed. Based in NYC, Sackville creates design forward smoking accessories that beg to be displayed rather than hidden away.