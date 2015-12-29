Sacred Flower Farms
Blue City Diesel
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
15.57% THC / 2.59% Terps - WE have been told this is one of the cleanest and best tasting BCD in the market.
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
