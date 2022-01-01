Our personal lubricant uses only natural nut oils and cannabis to bring you a unique experience. Enhances pleasure for intercourse and helps menopausal women feel like new again. Also can help with pain associated with intercourse.



Can be very helpful in alleviating pain associated with menstrual cramps and endometriosis when applied to a organic natural tampon.



Apply to a women's genitals inside and out 15-30 minutes prior to activity. Re-apply as needed. Available in a 1oz bottle.



**Psychoactive effects may be felt due to the cannabis being fully decarboxylated and contact with the mucus membrane.