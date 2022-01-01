This anti-inflammatory roll-on oil is our most concentrated product. Made from a blend of fifteen different herbs, essential oils and cannabis. Works great for alleviating migraine symptoms. Apply to temples, behind ears and on the back of the neck. Also great for psoriasis, eczema, and other skin conditions. Use for more targeted relief of acute pain symptoms in conjunction with our lotion or pain stick for maximum relief. Warning this product has not been approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.