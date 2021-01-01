About this product

Our CBD Topical Active Salve is excellent for the skin and the muscles beneath it. This topical salve glides onto your skin effortlessly and leaves a soothing calm once it soaks in. Salve contains natural phytocannabinoid rich oil infused with essential oils such as lavender, and eucalyptus.



Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Beeswax

Essential Oils of: Lavender, Eucalyptus



Organic

Non-GMO

No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers.

Non-Psychoactive (NO THC)

Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency



SUGGESTED USE:

As a topical salve, take a small amount and rub in completely over problem areas. Repeat as many times as needed.



MORE INFORMATION:

A very effective salve infused with the highest quality broad spectrum hemp extract and ingredients.

This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.

To prevent possible contamination, avoid contact with other liquids or containers.