With our broad spectrum CBD tincture oils, you’re getting an honest, pure product that is formulated for maximum benefit and one that has a great flavor you’ll enjoy.
As America’s #1 brand, you can also trust that you’re getting premium quality. Our products include components that support wellness and balance, including phytocannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes, which can supplement your lifestyle. Enjoy a Safer tincture daily.
100% Natural Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Natural Blueberry Extract
Organic
Non-GMO
No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers.
Non-Psychoactive (NO THC)
Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency
SUGGESTED USE:
Start with 1ml, or a dropper full twice a day.
MORE INFORMATION:
Avoid exposing container to heat and light.
Shake the bottle to make sure the ingredients are mixed well.
This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.
To prevent contamination, the glass pipette section of the dropper should not touch anything.
