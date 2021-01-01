About this product

With our broad spectrum CBD tincture oils, you’re getting an honest, pure product that is formulated for maximum benefit and one that has a great flavor you’ll enjoy.



As America’s #1 brand, you can also trust that you’re getting premium quality. Our products include components that support wellness and balance, including phytocannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes, which can supplement your lifestyle. Enjoy a Safer tincture daily.



100% Natural Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Natural Citrus Extract



Organic

Non-GMO

No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers.

Non-Psychoactive (NO THC)

Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency



SUGGESTED USE:

Start with 1ml, or a dropper full twice a day.



MORE INFORMATION:

Avoid exposing container to heat and light.

Shake the bottle to make sure the ingredients are mixed well.

This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.

To prevent contamination, the glass pipette section of the dropper should not touch anything.