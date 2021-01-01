About this product

Our Topical Cream is made from extracting CBD rich hemp oil from some of the best US hemp based sources, and infusing it into everyday moisturizing cream. Our Topical gives a cooling sensation while the CBD absorbs in the skin. With an extremely smooth texture and no oily feeling, you are guaranteed to get the best results available.



Ingredients: Purified Water, Mineral Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerol Monostearate GMS, Pentasyloxane, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance, Chlorphenesin, DMDM Hydantoin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glycerin, Argan Oil, Triethanolamine, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, MSM, Propylene Glycol



Non-GMO

No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers.

Non-Psychoactive (NO THC)

Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency



SUGGESTED USE:

As a topical cream, take a small amount and rub in completely over problem areas. Repeat as many times as needed.



MORE INFORMATION:

A very effective cream infused with the highest quality broad spectrum hemp extract and ingredients.

This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.

To prevent possible contamination, avoid contact with other liquids or containers.