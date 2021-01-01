About this product

Your pets can now enjoy the same benefits of a broad spectrum CBD oil that you do. CBD is a naturally occurring molecule that works in the endocannabinoid system of an animal to help support normal health, among other benefits.



Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Sunflower Oil, and Flaxseed Oil



Organic

Non-GMO

No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers.

Non-Psychoactive (NO THC)

Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency



SUGGESTED USE:

Start with a full squeeze of the dropper 2 times a day.

Mix with anything your pet likes to eat like food, treats and water.



MORE INFORMATION:

Avoid exposing container to heat and light.

This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.

To prevent contamination, the glass pipette section of the dropper should not touch anything.