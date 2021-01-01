About this product

Our gummies offer an easy, tasty way of taking CBD at any time of day. These artisanal gummies are made using broad spectrum extracts from industrial hemp, CBD gummies contain a complex matrix of phytonutrients.



Ingredients: Purified Water, Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Coloring, Natural & Organic Flavoring



Featured Flavors: Citrus, Red Apple, Black Cherry, and Lemon Lime



non-GMO

Organically Grown Hemp

non-Psychoactive (THC FREE)

Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency



SUGGESTED USE:

Start with a gummy in the morning and one at night.



MORE INFORMATION:

Avoid exposing gummies to heat and light.

This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.