About this product
If you haven’t tried our best-selling CBD gumdrops yet, you’re in for a treat!
Made in small batches to preserve that home made quality, our CBD gumdrops are always fresh, chewy and delicious. Whether you’re new to CBD or a seasoned expert, our CBD gumdrops are designed to deliver.
CBD Gumdrop Product Details:
- Available in: Blackcurrant, Blueberry, Cherry, Citrus Medley, Elderflower, Green Apple and Pineapple
- Each CBD gumdrop contains 10mg of premium CBD
- 30 gumdrops in each BPA-free jar for a total of 300mg of CBD
- Made with broad spectrum CBD and pectin (not gelatin)
- 100% THC free, gluten free and vegan
Made in small batches to preserve that home made quality, our CBD gumdrops are always fresh, chewy and delicious. Whether you’re new to CBD or a seasoned expert, our CBD gumdrops are designed to deliver.
CBD Gumdrop Product Details:
- Available in: Blackcurrant, Blueberry, Cherry, Citrus Medley, Elderflower, Green Apple and Pineapple
- Each CBD gumdrop contains 10mg of premium CBD
- 30 gumdrops in each BPA-free jar for a total of 300mg of CBD
- Made with broad spectrum CBD and pectin (not gelatin)
- 100% THC free, gluten free and vegan
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Saha Self-care
Premium hemp-derived wellness products designed for – and catering to – exacting customers seeking natural ways to soothe the daily stresses of life today.