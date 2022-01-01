About this product
We’ve given you multiple reasons to fall in love with our new softgels. They’re made with and contain 25mg of premium broad spectrum CBD (so 0.0% THC), plus they’re also made with our water-soluble nano emulsion technology designed to increase CBD bioavailability and ultimately efficacy.
- 25mg of premium broad spectrum CBD
- 0.0% THC
- Familiar, easy to use format
- No need to worry about dosing
- 30 soft gels in a bottle
About this brand
Saha Self-care
Premium hemp-derived wellness products designed for – and catering to – exacting customers seeking natural ways to soothe the daily stresses of life today.