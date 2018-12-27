About this strain
Created by Holy Smoke Seeds, Banana Bread is a cross between Purple Kush and Vietnamese Black. Buds range in color from green to dark purple, sometimes almost black. The high balances the racy sativa effects of Vietnamese Black with the body high of Purple Kush, making for an awesome full-spectrum high.
Banana Bread effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
43% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
