6* Whole Plant Fresh Frozen (WPFF) Live Rosin made from top-tier quality flower, using the cleanest reverse osmosis water wash, and a freshness that's only days old. Beach vibes for headies.
Varietal created by crossing FPOG with a Juicy Fruit auto, resulting in an indica-dominant plant with an assortment of aromas and flavors. Frosty purple and green buds kick out fruity and pine flavors followed by a high that will stimulate both mind and body.
Sand Castle Hash Co. makes beach vibes for headies. Our 6* Whole Plant Fresh Frozen live rosin is made from top-tier Oregon flower and sources the cleanest reverse osmosis water for washes that produce a days old freshness that will knock your sandals off. 6* rating - Sand Castle Hash Co. only produces 6* live rosin to ensure you are enjoying the highest quality possible
Freshness - after washing and pressing, testing and delivery is expedited to bring a constant, days-old product to you
90 micron screening bags - to capture only quality trichomes for a premium full-melt experience
Cold-cured process - a preferred process to retain the terpenes for a more vibrant profile in the concentrate