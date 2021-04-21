6* WPFF Live Rosin - Don Mega (Indica) - 67.35%
About this product
We are still learning about the Don Mega Strain, we believe it to be a hybrid strain with a gassy taste.
About this strain
The Don Mega is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of The Don Mega - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
The Don Mega effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
6* rating - Sand Castle Hash Co. only produces 6* live rosin to ensure you are enjoying the highest quality possible
Freshness - after washing and pressing, testing and delivery is expedited to bring a constant, days-old product to you
90 micron screening bags - to capture only quality trichomes for a premium full-melt experience
Cold-cured process - a preferred process to retain the terpenes for a more vibrant profile in the concentrate