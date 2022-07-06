About this product
Emergen-C is a cross between Seed Junky’s Orange Push Pop and Sherbinski’s Sunset Sherbet. Orange Push Pop is a sweet and uplifting strain that tastes like a creamy orange dreamsicle bar. It leaves you happy and is not overly sedative, so it’s a great strain for new smokers. Sunset Sherbet is on the other end of the spectrum, with a high THC content and a high that is more sedative and will be strong and last longer. It has a fruity sherbet taste, with a bit of berries and bubblegum, as well. Together, Emergen-C was born.
About this brand
6* rating - Sand Castle Hash Co. only produces 6* live rosin to ensure you are enjoying the highest quality possible
Freshness - after washing and pressing, testing and delivery is expedited to bring a constant, days-old product to you
90 micron screening bags - to capture only quality trichomes for a premium full-melt experience
Cold-cured process - a preferred process to retain the terpenes for a more vibrant profile in the concentrate