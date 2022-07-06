6* Whole Plant Fresh Frozen (WPFF) Live Rosin made from top-tier quality flower, using the cleanest reverse osmosis water wash, and a freshness that's only days old. Beach vibes for headies.



Emergen-C is a cross between Seed Junky’s Orange Push Pop and Sherbinski’s Sunset Sherbet. Orange Push Pop is a sweet and uplifting strain that tastes like a creamy orange dreamsicle bar. It leaves you happy and is not overly sedative, so it’s a great strain for new smokers. Sunset Sherbet is on the other end of the spectrum, with a high THC content and a high that is more sedative and will be strong and last longer. It has a fruity sherbet taste, with a bit of berries and bubblegum, as well. Together, Emergen-C was born.