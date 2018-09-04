6* WPFF Live Rosin - Grape Stomper 71.9% - Sativa
About this product
Grape Stomper, also known as Sour Grapes, is a hybrid strain that leans slightly Sativa (60/40 Sativa). A cross between Purple Elephant and Chemdawg Sour Diesel, the strain regularly features THC percentages between 16 and 22 percent and a CBD count up to 1 percent.
About this strain
Grape Stomper, more commonly known as "Sour Grapes" is a craft hybrid marijuana strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy.
Grape Stomper effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
6* rating - Sand Castle Hash Co. only produces 6* live rosin to ensure you are enjoying the highest quality possible
Freshness - after washing and pressing, testing and delivery is expedited to bring a constant, days-old product to you
90 micron screening bags - to capture only quality trichomes for a premium full-melt experience
Cold-cured process - a preferred process to retain the terpenes for a more vibrant profile in the concentrate