6* WPFF Live Rosin - Gusherz (Indica) - 67.21%
Gushers is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the classic Gelato #41 X Triangle Kush strains. Named for the delicious candy, Gushers brings on the flavors with a combination of sour tropical fruits and rich creamy cookies in each and every toke.
Gushers, also known as "White Gushers," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.
6* rating - Sand Castle Hash Co. only produces 6* live rosin to ensure you are enjoying the highest quality possible
Freshness - after washing and pressing, testing and delivery is expedited to bring a constant, days-old product to you
90 micron screening bags - to capture only quality trichomes for a premium full-melt experience
Cold-cured process - a preferred process to retain the terpenes for a more vibrant profile in the concentrate