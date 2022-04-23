6* WPFF Live Rosin - Hash Burger (Hybrid) - 69.16%
6* Whole Plant Fresh Frozen (WPFF) Live Rosin made from top-tier quality flower, using the cleanest reverse osmosis water wash, and a freshness that's only days old. Beach vibes for headies.
Hash Burger is an Indica Hybrid that was created by crossing Han Solo Hashplant and Double Burger, which each has come from crossing strains themselves. This strain will help you will all your relax and sleep needs, but you may get pretty snacky!
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Headache
12% of people report feeling headache
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
12% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Seizures
12% of people say it helps with seizures
Sand Castle Hash Co.
Sand Castle Hash Co. makes beach vibes for headies. Our 6* Whole Plant Fresh Frozen live rosin is made from top-tier Oregon flower and sources the cleanest reverse osmosis water for washes that produce a days old freshness that will knock your sandals off.
6* rating - Sand Castle Hash Co. only produces 6* live rosin to ensure you are enjoying the highest quality possible
Freshness - after washing and pressing, testing and delivery is expedited to bring a constant, days-old product to you
90 micron screening bags - to capture only quality trichomes for a premium full-melt experience
Cold-cured process - a preferred process to retain the terpenes for a more vibrant profile in the concentrate
State License(s)
060-1006785273F
10047196AA8