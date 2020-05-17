6* WPFF Live Rosin - Kush Mints (Hybrid) - 73.43%
Kush Mints has a pine aroma, with hints of zesty, lemon-citrus, and fresh spearmint. The mint flavor is similar to mint chocolate chip ice-cream, and boasts a spicy, kush aftertaste.
Kush Mints, also known as "Kush Mintz," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
6* rating - Sand Castle Hash Co. only produces 6* live rosin to ensure you are enjoying the highest quality possible
Freshness - after washing and pressing, testing and delivery is expedited to bring a constant, days-old product to you
90 micron screening bags - to capture only quality trichomes for a premium full-melt experience
Cold-cured process - a preferred process to retain the terpenes for a more vibrant profile in the concentrate