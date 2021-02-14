6* WPFF Live Rosin - Lumpy Space Princess (Sativa) - 67.25%
About this product
Lumpy Space Princess, also known as "LSP," is sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Black Banana with Pink Lemonade. This strain produces uplifting sativa effects that will leave you feeling talkative and buzzy. The high from Lumpy Space Princess isn't overpowering, but it is enjoyable. In terms of flavor, this strain features a banana aroma and sour citrus flavors
About this strain
Lumpy Space Princess, also known as "LSP," is sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Black Banana with Pink Lemonade. This strain produces uplifting sativa effects that will leave you feeling talkative and buzzy. The high from Lumpy Space Princess isn't overpowering, but it is enjoyable. In terms of flavor, this strain features a banana aroma and sour citrus flavors. Medical marijuana patients choose Lumpy Space Princess to help reduce symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and stress. According to growers, this strain is marked by lumpy light green and yellow buds with curly amber hairs throughout. The dominant terpene in Lumpy Space Princess is limonene. This strain was originally bred by Solfire Gardens. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lumpy Space Princess before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lumpy Space Princess effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
6* rating - Sand Castle Hash Co. only produces 6* live rosin to ensure you are enjoying the highest quality possible
Freshness - after washing and pressing, testing and delivery is expedited to bring a constant, days-old product to you
90 micron screening bags - to capture only quality trichomes for a premium full-melt experience
Cold-cured process - a preferred process to retain the terpenes for a more vibrant profile in the concentrate