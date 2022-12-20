About this product
6* Whole Plant Fresh Frozen (WPFF) Live Rosin made from top-tier quality flower, using the cleanest reverse osmosis water wash, and a freshness that's only days old. Beach vibes for headies.
Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive.
About this brand
Sand Castle Hash Co.
Sand Castle Hash Co. makes beach vibes for headies. Our 6* Whole Plant Fresh Frozen live rosin is made from top-tier Oregon flower and sources the cleanest reverse osmosis water for washes that produce a days old freshness that will knock your sandals off.
6* rating - Sand Castle Hash Co. only produces 6* live rosin to ensure you are enjoying the highest quality possible
Freshness - after washing and pressing, testing and delivery is expedited to bring a constant, days-old product to you
90 micron screening bags - to capture only quality trichomes for a premium full-melt experience
Cold-cured process - a preferred process to retain the terpenes for a more vibrant profile in the concentrate
State License(s)
060-1006785273F
10047196AA8