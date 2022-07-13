About this product
Varietal created by crossing FPOG with a Juicy Fruit auto, resulting in an indica-dominant plant with an assortment of aromas and flavors. Frosty purple and green buds kick out fruity and pine flavors followed by a high that will stimulate both mind and body.
About this brand
6* rating - Sand Castle Hash Co. only produces 6* live rosin to ensure you are enjoying the highest quality possible
Freshness - after washing and pressing, testing and delivery is expedited to bring a constant, days-old product to you
90 micron screening bags - to capture only quality trichomes for a premium full-melt experience
Cold-cured process - a preferred process to retain the terpenes for a more vibrant profile in the concentrate