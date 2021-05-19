6* WPFF Live Rosin - Strawberry Guava 69.13% - Indica
About this product
Strain effects may include feelings like happiness, relaxation, and hunger. Strain flavors have been described as strawberry, tropical and sweet.
About this strain
Strawberry Guava is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Strawberry Guava. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Strawberry Guava effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
6* rating - Sand Castle Hash Co. only produces 6* live rosin to ensure you are enjoying the highest quality possible
Freshness - after washing and pressing, testing and delivery is expedited to bring a constant, days-old product to you
90 micron screening bags - to capture only quality trichomes for a premium full-melt experience
Cold-cured process - a preferred process to retain the terpenes for a more vibrant profile in the concentrate