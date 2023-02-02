At Sand Castle Hash Co. we’re delivering a traditional sensory experience in sight, taste, and aroma with our Special Reserve Temple Ball. We use a 100% solventless practice to collect Oregon’s tastiest resin heads, which are masterfully rolled by hand and cured to its full potential. Ancient Tradition - Continuing the practice of masterfully hand crafted hash. Our temple balls smoke and blend beautifully. Slice off a piece to burn in a bowl or blend with your favorite flower. Or get creative with it.
100% Solventless - Cleanest extraction of Oregon's primo resin heads.
Hand Rolled - Sealed for freshness, cured for months to enhance potency and flavor.
Sand Castle Hash Co. makes beach vibes for headies. Our 6* Whole Plant Fresh Frozen live rosin is made from top-tier Oregon flower and sources the cleanest reverse osmosis water for washes that produce a days old freshness that will knock your sandals off. 6* rating - Sand Castle Hash Co. only produces 6* live rosin to ensure you are enjoying the highest quality possible
Freshness - after washing and pressing, testing and delivery is expedited to bring a constant, days-old product to you
90 micron screening bags - to capture only quality trichomes for a premium full-melt experience
Cold-cured process - a preferred process to retain the terpenes for a more vibrant profile in the concentrate