Sand Castle Hash Co. makes beach vibes for headies. Our 6* Whole Plant Fresh Frozen live rosin is made from top-tier Oregon flower and sources the cleanest reverse osmosis water for washes that produce a days old freshness that will knock your sandals off.

6* rating - Sand Castle Hash Co. only produces 6* live rosin to ensure you are enjoying the highest quality possible



Freshness - after washing and pressing, testing and delivery is expedited to bring a constant, days-old product to you



90 micron screening bags - to capture only quality trichomes for a premium full-melt experience



Cold-cured process - a preferred process to retain the terpenes for a more vibrant profile in the concentrate

