Sand Castle Co. - Hash Temple Ball DONNY BURGER (Indica) - 62.56%
About this product
100% Solventless - Cleanest extraction of Oregon's primo resin heads.
Hand Rolled - Sealed for freshness, cured for months to enhance potency and flavor.
Full Bodied Flavor - Bold complex profiles, smooth creamy smoke, exotic aroma.
About this strain
Donny Burger is an indica weed strain made by crossing GMO with Han-Solo Burger. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and aroused. Donny Burger is 26% THC, making it extremely potent and best suited for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. There is also a little CBG in this strain. The dominant terpene in Donny Burger is pinene, often associated with pine forest aromas. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of mild inflammation. The original breeder of Donny Burger is Skunk House Genetics.
About this brand
6* rating - Sand Castle Hash Co. only produces 6* live rosin to ensure you are enjoying the highest quality possible
Freshness - after washing and pressing, testing and delivery is expedited to bring a constant, days-old product to you
90 micron screening bags - to capture only quality trichomes for a premium full-melt experience
Cold-cured process - a preferred process to retain the terpenes for a more vibrant profile in the concentrate