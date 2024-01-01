Orchard FX: Apple Fritter (Hybrid)

by Sano Gardens
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Your favorite strains remixed by Orchard: Orchard’s new fruit-flavored strain menu is here. Choose from across Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, & Rosin because everyone knows which strain they are. Manufactured by Sano Gardens

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. According to Leafly reviewers, Apple Fritter’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and tingly. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.


Sano Gardens
Sano Gardens was built on a commitment to produce the best hash products. With the expansion of our product line. Sano Gardens Aqua Live Resin, Sano Gardens Live Rosin, LiveX, Orchard Vapes, Orchard Gummies, Orchard FX.

  • CO, US: 404R-00435
  • CO, US: 404-00622
