Orchard FX: Fruity OG (Hybrid)

by Sano Gardens
THC —CBD —

About this product

Your favorite strains remixed by Orchard: Orchard’s new fruit-flavored strain menu is here. Choose from across Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, & Rosin because everyone knows which strain they are. Manufactured by Sano Gardens
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Sano Gardens
Sano Gardens
Shop products
Sano Gardens was built on a commitment to produce the best hash products. With the expansion of our product line. Sano Gardens Aqua Live Resin, Sano Gardens Live Rosin, LiveX, Orchard Vapes, Orchard Gummies, Orchard FX.

License(s)

  • CO, US: 404R-00435
  • CO, US: 404-00622
Notice a problem?Report this item