Orchard FX: Grand Daddy Purple (Indica)

by Sano Gardens
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Your favorite strains remixed by Orchard: Orchard’s new fruit-flavored strain menu is here. Choose from across Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, & Rosin because everyone knows which strain they are. Manufactured by Sano Gardens

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. Other people claim it is Big Bud x Purple Urkle. Either way, this California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purps and Ghani heritage. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

Sano Gardens
Sano Gardens was built on a commitment to produce the best hash products. With the expansion of our product line. Sano Gardens Aqua Live Resin, Sano Gardens Live Rosin, LiveX, Orchard Vapes, Orchard Gummies, Orchard FX.

License(s)

  • CO, US: 404R-00435
  • CO, US: 404-00622
