Orchard FX Rosin: Cherry Pie (Indica)

by Sano Gardens
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Your favorite strains remixed by Orchard: Orchard’s new fruit-flavored strain menu is here. Choose from across Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, & Rosin because everyone knows which strain they are. Manufactured by Sano Gardens

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. Leafly reviewers tell us that Cherry Pie’s effects include feeling giggly, happy, and euphoric.

Sano Gardens was built on a commitment to produce the best hash products. With the expansion of our product line. Sano Gardens Aqua Live Resin, Sano Gardens Live Rosin, LiveX, Orchard Vapes, Orchard Gummies, Orchard FX.

  • CO, US: 404R-00435
  • CO, US: 404-00622
